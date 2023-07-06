Open in App
FOX31 Denver

Denver is among the best cities at paying off credit card debt

By DJ Summers,

2 days ago



DENVER (KDVR) — In a new era of rising credit card debt, Denverites are better off than most of the country.

Even as interest rates have been rising, the nation has racked up more credit card debt in the past two years of inflation than it had in the past – a record high, in fact. In 2022, the nation’s credit card debt had risen 15%, a greater increase than any time in the last two decades.

It isn’t that Colorado and Denver specifically are immune to credit card debt, but that residents here have the funding to keep it from getting out of hand. Coloradans had the eight-highest credit card debt load per capita but one of the lowest delinquency rates. Denverites had one of the lowest increases in credit card debt among U.S. metros.

Overall, Denver ranks the 17th best large metro for paying off credit card debt, according to an analysis by Upgraded Points . This is in spite of the metro’s expense. According to the analysis, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area’s cost of living is 9.2% higher than average.

Like Coloradans at large, Denverites have some of the nation’s lowest rates of credit card delinquency. Denverites have the nation’s eight-lowest share of delinquencies, likely due to the ability to pay. Denverites have the 10th highest median earnings among the 100 largest metros.

