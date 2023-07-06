Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban illegal immigrants from voting in DC area

R ep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced legislation on Thursday that would require voter identification in Washington, D.C. , preventing illegal immigrants and legal noncitizens from voting in local elections.

The bill, titled the American Confidence in Elections: District of Columbia Voter Identification Act, aims to amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002, which mandated updated voting standards for state and local governments over 20 years ago. The newly introduced bill, if passed, would “establish certain photo identification requirements for voting in District of Columbia elections and to require proof of citizenship to register to vote in District of Columbia elections, and for other purposes,” according to a copy of the legislation.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION: TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR PROSECUTOR TO HAND EVIDENCE OVER TO CONGRESS

The Daily Caller first reported the story.

“Only American citizens should be voting in American elections,” Greene said.

“That’s why I introduced the District of Columbia Voter Identification Act to safeguard election integrity by implementing mandatory photo voter ID and ensuring only American citizens are casting ballots by instituting a citizenship requirement for voter registration,” Greene told the Daily Caller .

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) co-sponsored the bill.

“Not only will this force the DC Board of Elections to ensure only American citizens vote in our nation’s capital, this will set a standard and precedent for the rest of the country to follow,” Greene said.

The Republican lawmaker's bill was designed to address the capital’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which would qualify illegal immigrants and legal noncitizens as eligible voters in the Washington area. The act was passed by the district council in late 2022 and sent to Congress in January.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previously banded together to introduce legislation that would accomplish the same goal as Greene’s bill, albeit from a different angle. The Texas Republican-led bill, if signed into law, would restrict the district government’s use of federal funds for allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections.

According to the Washington Post , there are about 50,000 noncitizens living in Washington, D.C.