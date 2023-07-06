Open in App
Rep. Roger Williams slams Biden over Bidenomics as it hurts small businesses

By Jenny Goldsberry,

2 days ago

T he House Committee on Small Business has sounded the alarm on Bidenomics .

President Joe Biden was in South Carolina Thursday to tout how his economic strategy, called "Bidenomics," has affected manufacturing investment increases. Committee Chairman Rep. Roger Williams responded to Biden's speech by tweeting an article that cited the president's regulations surrounding labor, automobile fuel economy, emissions standards, and more as increasing costs for businesses.

CRUEL SUMMER: BIDEN FACES BRUISING FEW WEEKS OF SETBACKS AND SCANDAL

"Biden’s continuous burdensome regulations have cost Americans an average of $10,000 per household," Williams captioned the link. "Under Donald Trump, Main Street was thriving. It’s time to bring back U.S. jobs, strengthen the supply chain, and END our reliance on China."


This came after Williams's committee also went on the offensive, writing: "'Bidenomics' harms small businesses and our nation’s job creators" in a tweet.

"Bidenomics is when you attempt to bankrupt small businesses, driving up inflation to a 40-year high while pushing up interest rates to make capital inaccessible to Main Street," a graphic made to mimic Biden's original tweet read. "It's about overburdening and overregulating small businesses, costing them hundreds of dollars."


In anticipation of the president's speech, the White House issued a press release that read: "Under President Biden’s manufacturing boom, nearly 800,000 new manufacturing jobs have been created, and private sector companies have announced over $480 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since President Biden took office."

The term "Bidenomics" has become Biden's campaign slogan as he is running for reelection in 2024. Author Marianne Williamson and attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are the Democratic candidates facing off against him.

