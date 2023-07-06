Open in App
8 News Now

Glittering Lights presents Christmas in July with ticket discounts

By Aniya Chamas,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTbN5_0nIKEZ5z00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Glittering Lights, a Las Vegas award-winning holiday drive-thru presented by Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing, is hosting a Christmas in July special promotion for the upcoming season.

Throughout July, all Glittering Lights tickets can be purchased at a 50% discount.

The prices with the discount are as follows:

  • Weekday Value (Monday-Thursday, some blackout dates) $14.50 per car or truckload (regularly $29)
  • Car or Truckload Any Day Ticket $19.50 (regularly $39)
  • Season Pass (now includes Fast Pass and two vehicles) $64.50 (regularly $129)
  • Fast Pass powered by Diamondback Land Surveying $32 per car or truckload (regularly $64)
  • Santa Tram driven by Silver State Schools Credit Union $10 per person (regularly $25)

Tickets can be purchased through their website .

Along with the discounted tickets, Glittering Lights is hosting a holiday poem contest. Contestants under the age of 18 are encouraged to share an original poem about their favorite holiday tradition.

All finalists will be featured in the 2023 Wrapping Paper published by Glittering Lights. Additional prizes include a grand prize valued at over $1,000 and four runner-up prizes valued at over $250.

A parent or guardian must submit the poem on the Glittering Lights Poetry Contest page between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2023. Winners will be notified via email by Nov. 1, 2023.

Prize details are also available on the contest page.

Glittering Lights will be open daily beginning Nov. 9, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

