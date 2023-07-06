Boebert challenger Frisch sets fundraising record with $2.6 million in second quarter

T he Coloradoan hoping to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) next year has raised more than $2.6 million during 2023's second fundraising quarter, setting a House fundraising record , his campaign said Thursday.

Adam Frisch , who barely lost to Boebert in the 2022 midterm elections, set the record for the highest amount raised from donors by a challenger in a House race in an off year.

“Boebert continues to vote against the interests of her constituents while devoting her time to ‘angertainment’ antics that do nothing to help CO-3," Frisch told Colorado Politics . "We can do better than Boebert, and thanks to our generous supporters, we will defeat her in 2024.”

Frisch's campaign said the congressional hopeful is planning to file his fundraising report by the July 15 deadline. It is unclear how much Boebert has raised in her reelection campaign. The money comes from all 50 states and all 27 counties within Colorado, his campaign said.

The report comes after Frisch raised $1.7 million during the first quarter, from 48,338 donations, with the bulk of those contributions equaling $100 or less. The funds meant Frisch outraised Boebert by nearly $1 million in the first quarter.

The revived campaign comes after the Democrat narrowly lost to Boebert in 2022, falling behind the Republican incumbent by 546 votes. The narrow margin made the race one of the tightest races of the midterm cycle.

Republicans perceive the district to be one of the most vulnerable seats in the House next year and is a target to flip for Democrats.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to Frisch's campaign for comment.