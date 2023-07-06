Open in App
Search for suspect continues after victim reports shooting at Fort Myers Culver's

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,

2 days ago
A new police report reveals how authorities became aware of a July 4 shooting when dispatchers warned a victim had arrived at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers with gunshot wounds.

According to a Fort Myers Police incident report, around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to an assault at the Culver's Restaurant in the 9300 block of Six Mile Cypress Parkway, near Colonial Boulevard.

Authorities learned the victim had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, a heavily redacted incident report indicates.

Officers reported the wound was between 2 and 3 inches long. The report did indicate where the wound was or its severity.

The report indicates authorities continue to search for the suspect, believed to be around 6 feet tall. No further information was available Thursday afternoon.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

