Daily Voice

Nypd Officer From Lake Grove Kept Dozens Of Child Sex Abuse Images On Cell Phone, DA Says

By Michael Mashburn,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZoDv_0nIKCDzf00
NYPD officer Steven Marksberry, age 50, is facing over 100 charges after he was allegedly found with dozens of child sex abuse images on his cell phone. Photo Credit: pxhere/Creative Commons

Steven Marksberry, age 50, of Lake Grove, was arraigned on a 119-count indictment in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, July 6.

It comes after Suffolk County Police were tipped off that Marksberry had uploaded child pornography to his iCloud storage account, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A search of his phone and iCloud account reportedly turned up dozens of images showing girls between the ages of four and 12 being sexually abused.

“Not only is this defendant alleged to have saved a large quantity of child sexual abuse material to his phone, but he is alleged to have done so while he was a sworn police officer. No one is above the law,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

In court Thursday, Marksberry was arraigned on the following charges:

  • 50 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)
  • 69 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

He was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.

If convicted of the top count, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Marksberry has been with the department since July 2008 and has worked out of the 52nd Precinct since January 2011.

He has been suspended without pay while his case proceeds, an NYPD spokesperson told Daily Voice.

