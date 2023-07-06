Soccer Fan Arrested After Stabbing During Mexico-Qatar Match

Santa Clara Police

A California soccer fan suspected of stabbing another man amid a brawl that broke out near the end of Sunday’s Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar in Santa Clara has been arrested, local police announced Wednesday. Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva, 29, allegedly stabbed the victim in the upper collarbone area and now faces a charge of attempted murder. Graphic video captured the chaotic scene, in which Mexico fans threw punches at one another as the team lost 1-0 to Qatar and the stabbing victim bled profusely while pressing a jersey against his wound. Authorities identified Garcia-Villanueva using the stadium’s advanced video technology, and he surrendered on Tuesday, according to a Santa Clara Police Department statement . The suspect was served a search warrant for his home, where police have located evidence. Fortunately, the victim is expected to recover, CBS Bay Area reported.

