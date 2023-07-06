Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
New York Post
Mark Zuckerberg shields daughters’ faces in Instagram post, sparking outrage
By Ariel Zilber,
2 days ago
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a Fourth of July family photo on Instagram with wife Priscilla Chan and their three young daughters — but stirred outrage for concealing two of the girls’ faces with emojis.
“Even Zuck doesn’t trust his platforms to put his kids faces up,” one Instagram user commented.
Another Instagram user wrote: “Take notes. The founder of Meta doesn’t want his daughter’s faces posted to social media.”
A commenter on Facebook wrote: “Personally he doesn’t like to share his family photos, however, he has created a platform solely dedicated to revealing the intimate details of people’s lives to the entire world.”
“Truly a masterful display of irony!” the commenter added.
The Post has sought comment from Meta.
In May, the Federal Trade Commission accused Facebook of misleading parents and failing to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app.
In 2020, the FTC hit Facebook with a record $5 billion fine for privacy violations and mishandling user data.
Facebook has also acknowledged giving big tech companies like Amazon and Yahoo extensive access to users’ personal data as well as collecting call and text logs from phones running Google’s Android system in 2015.
