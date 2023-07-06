Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated with toddler in back seat

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A woman was arrested in New Castle on Wednesday for driving under the influence with a toddler in the back seat when she was coming back from a Fourth of July party.

According to documents filed Wednesday in Henry County, Summer Williamson was arrested early Wednesday morning in New Castle for one count of “operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a passenger less than 18 years of age,” a Level 6 felony. Williamson was also charged with two misdemeanors related to her alleged intoxication.

Williamson was allegedly pulled over by an officer with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of State Road 3 and Prairie Rd. in New Castle. According to the incident report, the officer saw Williamson in the front seat and a toddler in the back seat.

The officer reported that he could smell “a light odor commonly associated with an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver’s breath.” Williamson reportedly told the officer she was heading home from a Fourth of July party in Lewisville.

Williamson took a number of standard field sobriety tests, as well as a certified breath test at the Henry County Jail. According to the incident report, Williamson allegedly had a .10 blood alcohol level.

According to court documents, Williamson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 11 in Henry County Circuit Court No. Three.

