Open in App
lakersnation.com

Lakers Officially Sign Taurean Prince To One-Year Contract

By Corey Hansford,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Taurean Prince Could Feel ‘High Standards’ Immediately Upon Walking Into Lakers’ Facility
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Cam Reddish Explains What He’ll Bring To L.A. This Season
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Recap: Lakers Beat Warriors To Open Up Las Vegas Summer League
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The 5-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Damian Lillard To Celtics, Jaylen Brown To Bulls, James Harden To Pelicans
Boston, MA2 days ago
Atlanta Hawks Sign Guard/Forward Seth Lundy to Two-Way Contract
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL24 days ago
Dallas Cowboys Off Season and what is going on with Dak Prescott and Cee Dee Lamb! 07/07
Dallas, TX1 day ago
The Houston jeweler who creates custom 'Grillz' for your favorite rap stars—and he's besties with all of them!
Houston, TX20 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Re-Sign Rui Hachimura To Three-Year Contract
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jaxson Hayes Says It’s ‘Surreal’ Signing With Lakers After Growing Up Watching Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Highlights: Max Christie’s Poster Dunk Helps Begin Las Vegas Summer League With Win Over Warriors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hawks send Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington, Rudy Gay, and second-round pick to Thunder for Patty Mills
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Straphanger Knocked Out at Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY12 days ago
Lakers Placed In Western Conference Group A With Grizzlies, Suns, Jazz & Trail Blazers For NBA’s First In-Season Tournament
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
TRADE: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Acquire NBA Champion From OKC Thunder
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
LA Clippers Re-sign Mason Plumlee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy