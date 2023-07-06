Open in App
AG Griffin releases statement on LEARNS, says state should move forward

By Spencer Bailey,

2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has released a statement saying that the state should move forward with LEARNS — despite a recent ruling by an Arkansas judge saying it can’t take effect until August.

A decision in Pulaski County Circuit Court on June 30 maintains that the Arkansas LEARNS Act will not go into effect before Aug. 1, near the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Judge Herbert Wright ruled that because the legislature did not hold a separate roll-call vote for the act’s emergency clause, the act did not go into immediate effect as intended.

Attorney General officially files appeal of Arkansas LEARNS Act delay ruling

Griffin says that the ruling should not stop Arkansas schools with moving forward with LEARNS.

“The June 30 declaratory judgment does not order the Department of Education to stop the important work of ensuring that LEARNS is fully implemented by the start of the new school year,” Griffin said.

Griffin’s full statement can be read below:

“The June 30 declaratory judgment does not order the Department of Education to stop the important work of ensuring that LEARNS is fully implemented by the start of the new school year. The circuit court’s earlier order enjoined the Department of Education from ‘implementing or enforcing any aspect’ of LEARNS. That order was extraordinarily broad and blocked the State from doing anything with respect to LEARNS. The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the circuit court’s order, and its decision precluded the circuit court from entering any new injunction against LEARNS. As a result, the circuit court declined Plaintiffs’ repeated requests to enter a new order enjoining implementation. Instead, the circuit court issued only a declaratory judgment finding that the emergency clause was invalid. That decision has been appealed, and we are confident it will be reversed.”

– Attorney General Tim Griffin

The Aug. 1 start date is when laws passed in the most recent state legislative session go into effect when no emergency clause is in effect.

Griffin filed an appeal to the decision earlier this week and says that he is confident it will be reversed.

