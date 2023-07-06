Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
AG Griffin releases statement on LEARNS, says state should move forward
By Spencer Bailey,
2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has released a statement saying that the state should move forward with LEARNS — despite a recent ruling by an Arkansas judge saying it can’t take effect until August.
A decision in Pulaski County Circuit Court on June 30 maintains that the Arkansas LEARNS Act will not go into effect before Aug. 1, near the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Judge Herbert Wright ruled that because the legislature did not hold a separate roll-call vote for the act’s emergency clause, the act did not go into immediate effect as intended.
