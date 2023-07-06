Open in App
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD by NWS
Sandy Point, VA21 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy