Knoxville man identified as body found on roadside in Jefferson County

By Hope McAlee,

2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the body found on Thursday.

Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said the body was identified as Donald J. Cates, 45, of Knoxville. JCSO said he had been staying in the area but had not been seen since July 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cates’ body was sent for an autopsy to determine his cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Richard Collins at 865-397-9411 extension 1106.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies responded to the 1400 block of Phillips Road around 2 p.m. for a report that a body was found on the roadside.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A section of the road is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation is conducted, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.

