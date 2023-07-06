Open in App
Woman reported missing from Glen Carbon, Illinois

By Joey Schneider,

2 days ago

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman missing out of Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Holly Soulder, 32, went missing Wednesday evening. Authorities say Soulder left home without her cell phone and might be dealing with a medical issue.

According to the sheriff’s office, Soulder might be driving an aqua-colored, four-door 2009 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate DE26738.

The sheriff’s office says Soulder has brown hair with a shaved head. She is described as six feet tall and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue dress.

If you have information on Soulder’s whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or an anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.

