Open in App
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

24-year-old man complained about murders at his new apartment complex. Now, he’s dead

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xr0H3_0nIJxM7O00

A woman said her brother complained about all the murders and burglaries in the apartment complex he had just moved into.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Then, he was shot and killed.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in southwest Atlanta Thursday, where Chasin Homer was killed earlier this week.

Jones talked to Homer’s sister, Taqueria Barber, who said her brother’s death has put her on a mission to speak out about how gun violence destroys dreams and families. She said we need leaders to stop ignoring how Black men are killing each other every day and work to change the narrative that drugs and guns are cool.

Barber said her brother, who was 24 when he was killed on the 4th of July, loved his family and had big dreams after graduating from Atlanta Technical College.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

“Fourth of July will never be the same.: Let’s just say that,” Barber said. “You hear about this a lot, but never in a million years would you think it will happen to your people. It hits different.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Barber said her brother had recently moved into the apartments from Fairburn, and he realized immediately that it wasn’t safe.

“He would tell me every day, ‘These boys did something again. Somebody shot someone again. I’m tired of this,’” Barber said. “I’m just... You know we have to make a change.”

The change didn’t come quickly enough.

Now Barber is calling for change in the Black community.

“I have a message that I want all these young people to know: Don’t fight fire with fire. It ’s an unending cycle,” Barber said. “Think before you act. Because after you act, that’s it. You’ve made a choice.”

She wants young people to know gangs and drugs aren’t the answer no matter what music and media tell you.

“There’s two paths you can take. You don’t have to take this path,” Barber said. “And because you took this path, someone’s life was affected.”

No one has been arrested in Homer’s death.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Man Breaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home, Shoots New Boyfriend In Head: Cops
Jackson, GA27 days ago
‘I’ve never seen a casket that little’: New details and clues emerge in case where 7-year-old girl with autism was left in closet for so long she became mummified
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
An Amazon manager who stole almost $10 million with fake invoices and used the money to buy a house, a Tesla, and a Lamborghini was jailed for 16 years
Smyrna, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DC gang members convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl who was shot in the heart while eating ice cream on front stoop of her home
Washington, DC25 days ago
Man allegedly confessed to murdering a pregnant mother and her young son 20 years after gruesome stabbing
Heflin, AL6 days ago
Shooting Incident at 505 Fulton St SW: Investigating Aggravated Assault
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Wrongly convicted man has message for Trump years after his full-page ad
New York City, NY2 days ago
6-year-old girl beaten, strangled, dumped in mom’s yard, allegedly by dad’s girlfriend
Harahan, LA2 days ago
Man Fails to Rob Atlanta Nail Salon as No One Complies With Demands
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Shooting and Robbery at 15 Simpson St NW: Investigation Underway
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
A California woman has been sentenced to jail after lying to police that a couple tried to kidnap her children
Petaluma, CA8 days ago
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen running over a cat with their car
Bloomington, MN25 days ago
‘Most Wanted’ cocaine trafficker lived under fake name for nearly 2 decades, even tricking his wife, kids: Police
Detroit, MI9 days ago
Woman Has the 'Worst Stay Ever' at Hilton Garden Inn in Tallahassee. Finds a Trash Bag Inside Room Containing Red Vomit
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
District Attorney Responds To Erik And Lyle Menendez's Request For A New Hearing, Brothers' Attorney Is 'Hopeful'
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Man Fatally Stabbed His Pregnant Girlfriend While Her 3 Children Tried to Fight Him Off
Nixon, NV12 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL24 days ago
Ex-boyfriend stands over body with blood dripping from nose after fatally shooting teen days before her 16th birthday: Police
Greeley, CO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy