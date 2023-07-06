Open in App
erienewsnow.com

El Paso Walmart shooter nods ‘yes’ when asked if he was sorry for the massacre

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX15 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA18 hours ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
Homeless man killed in accident
Garden Grove, CA18 days ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy