Lithia Springs man gets life in prison for molesting girl

Jason Lamont Callahan Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

A Lithia Springs man was sentenced to life in prison for molesting a girl starting in 2017, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. announced Thursday.

A Cobb County jury found Jason Lamont Callahan, 46, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of child molestation.

He was sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs.

On March 18, 2019, the Smyrna Police Department was contacted by a Cobb County elementary school regarding a student who told her teacher Callahan had been sexually abusing her, according to the DA.

The student was too scared to go home because of what Callahan was doing to her, Broady’s office added, and the case was then transferred to Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit for investigation.

During an interview with the girl, detectives learned she was molested and sexually abused repeatedly by Callahan beginning in 2017. The girl also disclosed that she felt Callahan liked to torture her, explaining that she felt like she was dying inside during the years this happened.

During the trial, the girl testified about the sexual abuse, as did her mother, Broady’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsey McClure-So prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Local attorney Charles Engelberger represented Callahan during the trial and sentencing.

“This defendant knew the victim was afraid of him. He thought he could keep abusing her and she wouldn’t say anything,” McClure-So said. “The bravery of this victim to come forward with her disclosure and testimony in front of her abuser at such a young age should be commended. We are grateful for the hard work of this jury and the Cobb County Police Department for ensuring that justice was served for these heinous acts.”

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911. If you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual assault, please contact your local police department to file a report. For additional resources, please contact SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center at 770-801-3465.