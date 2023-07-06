Open in App
WGNtv.com

Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there

By SETH BORENSTEIN and ISABELLA O'MALLEY, Associated Press,

20 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ6 hours ago
Another Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson, AZ23 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR9 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 days ago
Woman Kidnapped, Objects Ejected Through Window Onto Popular Pool Area At Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas, NV12 days ago
Sullivan County Guides Residents on Summer Wildlife Safety
Kingsport, TN13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy