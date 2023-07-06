Open in App
Jose Altuve placed on injured list by Astros with left oblique discomfort

By KRISTIE RIEKEN,

8 days ago

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left oblique discomfort.

Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Houston general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect him back before next week’s All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Altuve said an MRI revealed that he had only a “minor strain” of his left oblique and that he hopes to return shortly after the break.

“So that's good news for me,” Altuve said. “But we've still got to do a lot of stuff to go back to 100%.”

Altuve missed four games in early June with a right oblique injury.

This is his second stint on the injured list this season. He sat out until May 19 after fracturing his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic. Altuve said dealing with multiple injuries this season has been difficult.

“It’s a nightmare,” he said. “Coming back from a big injury where I lost two months and then I keep missing games, but it’s out of my control. The only thing I can do is go out there and keep working hard because I know this is going to be over and I’m going to be 100% again and stay healthy the rest of the season.”

The eight-time All-Star is hitting .264 with six homers and 18 RBIs this season.

Infielder David Hensley was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Altuve's spot on the roster. Houston also recalled right-hander Ronel Blanco after left-hander Parker Mushinski was optioned to Sugar Land on Wednesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

