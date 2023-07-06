Suspect in hit and run charged with murder near Monroe

MONROE — A Monroe man arrested Tuesday night after allegedly fleeing a Frenchtown Township crash that killed another man was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and fleeing the scene.

David S. Revels II, 35, also of Monroe, was struck by a pickup truck driven by William Clay Cordell, 23, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Revels was taken to Corewell Health Hospital in Trenton, Mich., where he later died from his injuries.

Judge Christian Horkey of First District Court ordered Mr. Cordell held in the Monroe County jail after arraignment pending a probable cause conference July 19. Mr. Cordell faces life in prison if convicted.

Mr. Revels was walking with another person along State Park Drive just after 11 p.m. when he was struck. The area was full of traffic-control barricades and law-enforcement officers directing traffic after an Independence Day fireworks display at nearby Sterling State Park, according to the sheriff’s office.