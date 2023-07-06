Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
StyleCaster
Oprah’s Favorite Lip Tint, Makeup Pads & More Are Up to 79% Off Pre-Prime Day
By Abby Dupes,
8 days ago
If there’s one thing that Oprah Winfrey hasn’t done, it’s steer us wrong. Once a year, the media icon releases her Oprah’s Favorite Things list , which is chock-full of fashion , beauty , and home good must-haves. And of course, we scoop up just about every item we can get our hands on ASAP. But if you’re on a budget, there may be some hot ticket items that you’ve been waiting for to go on sale. That’s where Amazon comes in.
Everyone knows that Prime Day is happening June 11 and 12. But did you know that so many products go on secret sale before the event even starts ? Yup. They do — which gives you a chance to “add to cart” before the “out of stock” notification loads. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or earn the reputation of gifting the best presents among your friends and family, you’re sure to find an Oprah-approved pick on Amazon that speaks to your needs. Plus, so many of these options come with free fast shipping if you’re a Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial ).
No need to pay the insane retail prices on cold weather clothes and accessories once September rolls around. Oprah’s fashion picks are perfect for fall and winter (and priced right at up to 79 percent off).
Comments / 0