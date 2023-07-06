What changes for the Boston Celtics after the Grant Williams trade?

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

As weird as it may feel to us all right on the heels of losing veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart via a trade less than a week ago, fans of the Celticd are also having to process the loss of restricted free agent forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks via a sign and trade.

In the wake of the news breaking, the hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast convened to dive straight into the news of the Tennessee alum signing a new four-year, $53 million deal with the Mavs just as some fans likely thought the Charlotte native might be coming back to Boston. W

Join the A-List crew as they dissect what this development could mean for the future of the Celtics, the order of the league’s Eastern Conference, and more in the clip embedded below.

