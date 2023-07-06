Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite having no hard feelings, Grant Williams admits Boston 'could have afforded to keep me'

By Justin Quinn,

20 days ago
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Right up until it was decided, now ex-Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wasn’t sure where he was going to end up and packed his apartment as such. “This time I was packing like I’m going to be in Boston or I’m going to move this to a different state,” explained Williams to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “I can only imagine if I didn’t have the support system that I have because it’s one of those when you’re stressed about what’s next, I don’t know how much money I’m going to be making.”

“It’s just a lot of stuff to balance,” he added. Despite the fact that the Celtics “could have afforded to keep me,” the Charlotte native held no grudges for ending up a Dallas Maverick. “Boston was trying to maintain their leverage.”

“It’s one of those where you can’t be mad at them for it because it just shows they want you to be there in a way,” Williams explained. And while he won’t be suiting up for the Celtics again any time soon, the Tennessee alum is still excited for his now-former team as well as his new ball club.

“I’m excited to go to a new city, to embrace the new culture and fans,” he related. “Just enjoy the moment.”

