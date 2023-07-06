Open in App
Report: Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown 'will eventually agree' on a supermax extension

By Justin Quinn,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Okg0_0nIIP6VM00
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Even after now-former teammate Grant Williams has had his future with the Boston Celtics decided by a sign and trade to the Dallas Mavericks, Jaylen Brown’s potential $295 million contract extension remains unsigned, which might normally set off alarm bells. But the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reports that fans of the team ought not to worry too much given “Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a super-max deal.”

The Globe reporter insists that “the Celtics are not shopping their All-NBA forward” for any trade targets, nor do they “intend to make a low-ball offer to him” when they do sit down to negotiate the deal “during the Las Vegas summer league” even if they do plan on negotiating incentives.

“There have just been other matters for Brown’s camp and the Celtics to handle first,” explained Himmelsbach.

And with Williams’ situation resolved, one has to think that the bulk of matters remaining on Boston’s docket to be close to focusing on Brown moving forward given we’re hearing that there are no immediate, splashy trade targets to pursue.

