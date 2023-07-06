Early reactions to the Boston Celtics trading Grant Williams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have traded restricted free agent Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team sign-and-trade deal. In exchange, the Celtics receive two future second-round picks and create a traded player exception worth close to seven million dollars, while the San Antonio Spurs rented out their cap space to absorb the contract of Reggie Bullock in order to make the deal work for a 2023 pick swap.

This trade allows the Celtics to help balance their roster and opens up opportunities for future player acquisitions as well, yet some fans are not very happy given the move is (at least for now) a clear step backward soon after hearing that the team had a ‘green light’ to spend.

Join the hosts of the NBC Sports Boston “Boston Sports Tonight” show as they react in real time to the news of the Williams trade.

