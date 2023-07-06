Jaguars 2023 roster review: S Andrew 'Dewey' Wingard

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Andrew “Dewey” Wingard didn’t make the best first impression with the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful. Thrust into action as an undrafted rookie and eventually a full-time starter in his third season, the young defensive back struggled as the last line of defense for one of the NFL’s worst teams.

Then Wingard pulled off the unlikely feat of becoming a fan favorite in his fourth season.

In a reserve role behind starters Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco, Wingard made the most of his limited opportunities. Despite appearing in less than 20 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps in 2022, Wingard had a nose for the football and was a star on special teams.

His emergence as an energetic and passionate personality in the locker room made Wingard a top priority for Jacksonville in the offseason and he was rewarded with a new three-year deal with the team.

Contract (2023): $1.08 million base salary, $1 million prorated signing bonus, $200,000 roster bonus, $250,000 workout bonus, $2.53 million salary cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Wingard as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019.

PFF grades:

79.9 (2022)

69.0 (2021)

68.8 (2020)

54.1 (2019)

Statistics:

One interception, one forced fumble, 37 tackles (2022)

One interception, one sack, 88 tackles (2021)

Two interceptions, one fumble recovery, 50 tackles (2020)

One forced fumble, one sack, 30 tackles (2019)

Highlight:

Quote: “We try to pride ourselves on being the smartest secondary in the league. When guys get in it takes them a minute to understand that every guy in this league is between 5’10 [and] 6’2, 200 pounds, and runs a 4.4 40. What’s going to separate us? Our mental edge. That’s what we try to work on every day, so it’s cool to see them start to transition to more being locked in on the mental side.” – Wingard

