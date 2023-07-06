Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars 2023 roster review: S Andrew 'Dewey' Wingard

By Adam Stites,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvGc9_0nII5nDJ00

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Andrew “Dewey” Wingard didn’t make the best first impression with the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful. Thrust into action as an undrafted rookie and eventually a full-time starter in his third season, the young defensive back struggled as the last line of defense for one of the NFL’s worst teams.

Then Wingard pulled off the unlikely feat of becoming a fan favorite in his fourth season.

In a reserve role behind starters Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco, Wingard made the most of his limited opportunities. Despite appearing in less than 20 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps in 2022, Wingard had a nose for the football and was a star on special teams.

His emergence as an energetic and passionate personality in the locker room made Wingard a top priority for Jacksonville in the offseason and he was rewarded with a new three-year deal with the team.

Contract (2023): $1.08 million base salary, $1 million prorated signing bonus, $200,000 roster bonus, $250,000 workout bonus, $2.53 million salary cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Wingard as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019.

PFF grades:

  • 79.9 (2022)
  • 69.0 (2021)
  • 68.8 (2020)
  • 54.1 (2019)

Statistics:

  • One interception, one forced fumble, 37 tackles (2022)
  • One interception, one sack, 88 tackles (2021)
  • Two interceptions, one fumble recovery, 50 tackles (2020)
  • One forced fumble, one sack, 30 tackles (2019)

Highlight:

Quote: “We try to pride ourselves on being the smartest secondary in the league. When guys get in it takes them a minute to understand that every guy in this league is between 5’10 [and] 6’2, 200 pounds, and runs a 4.4 40. What’s going to separate us? Our mental edge. That’s what we try to work on every day, so it’s cool to see them start to transition to more being locked in on the mental side.” – Wingard

Jamal Agnew (No. 39) Erick Hallett (No. 40) Josh Allen (No. 41) Andrew Wingard (No. 42) Kaleb Hayes (No. 43) Derek Parish (No. 43)

Travon Walker (No. 44) K’Lavon Chaisson (No. 45) Ross Matiscik (No. 46) De’Shaan Dixon (No. 47) Chad Muma (No. 48) Leonard Taylor (No. 49)

Shaquille Quarterman (No. 50) Ventrell Miller (No. 51) DaVon Hamilton (No. 52) Willie Taylor III (No. 53) DJ Coleman (No. 54) Dequan Jackson (No. 55)

Yasir Abdullah (No. 56) Caleb Johnson (No. 57) Raymond Vohasek (No. 59) Darryl Williams (No. 60) Samuel Jackson (No. 62) Coy Cronk (No. 64)

Chandler Brewer (No. 67) Brandon Scherff (No. 68) Tyler Shatley (No. 69) Cole Van Lanen (No. 70) Walker Little (No. 72) Blake Hance (No. 73)

Cam Robinson (No. 74) Cooper Hodges (No. 75) Anton Harrison (No. 76) Josh Wells (No. 77) Ben Bartch (No. 78) Luke Fortner (No. 79)

Kevin Austin Jr. (No. 80) Seth Williams (No. 81) Elijah Cooks (No. 84) Brenton Strange (No. 85) Gerrit Prince (No. 86) Jaray Jenkins (No. 87)

Oliver Martin (No. 88) Luke Farrell (No. 89) Henry Mondeaux (No. 90) Jordan Smith (No. 92) Tyler Lacy (No. 93) Folorunso Fatukasi (No. 94)

Jacob Harris

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Rams OL Bobby Evans to sign with Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Popular doctor says Bronny James' career could be over after cardiac arrest
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
5-star Georgia commit reconsidering his decision
Athens, GA2 days ago
Bengals have 'mini-scuffle' on first day of training camp before Joe Burrow TD
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Josh Heupel discusses clock rule change in 2023
Knoxville, TN19 hours ago
5-star LB Justin Williams announces college commitment
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Commanders 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and videos from Day 1
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Josh Harris discusses the new era of Washington football and the name
Washington, DC23 hours ago
State of the cornerbacks: The Real Forno Show
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers took a generous $35 million pay cut for the Jets and everyone roasted the Packers
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
Ryan Day believes moving Michigan game to earlier in season is 'worth a conversation'
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Saturday Night Live: Star-studded guest list expected this weekend in Eugene
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Pac-12 News: Colorado Buffaloes reportedly in discussions on move to Big-12
Boulder, CO10 hours ago
Cowboys 2023 Training Camp Day 1: Photo Gallery
Oxnard, CA6 hours ago
Jayson Tatum appears to take slight dig at Hornets during visit to youth basketball camp
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Diamond Hogs add yet another transfer to the mix
Fayetteville, AR22 hours ago
Mike Bello will be transferring to an in-state school
Auburn, AL14 hours ago
Best photos from Day 1 of Panthers training camp
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
Fresh crystal ball predicts Oklahoma to land 4-star DL Nigel Smith
Norman, OK21 hours ago
Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.: date, time, how to watch, background
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy