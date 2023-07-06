Open in App
Meet the Team: Get to know the Saints Wire staff

By John SiglerJeremy TrottierDarrion GrayCrissy FroydDylan SandersMaddy Hudak,

8 days ago
We’re just weeks away from the start of New Orleans Saints training camp, so it’s a great time to reintroduce our team here at Saints Wire. We’ve added several new faces over the summer to our already-established masthead, and we owe it all to you — our readers who have made this outlet so successful.

Thanks for making us your first stop for Saints news every day. Here’s who is bringing it to you:

Jeremy Trottier

Hi my name is Jeremy Trottier, and I am a longtime Saints fan with around three years of experience in sports writing. With stints at various platforms including Fansided and SB Nation, both as a contributor and social media manager, I have had the chance to work with some great media members. I mostly enjoy writing film analysis articles, however I can also cover other topics such as roster moves, draft recaps, and pre- and post-game analysis. As an avid sports fan in general, I also follow the NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, and most motorsports. You can find me on social media at @ClutchWDN on Twitter.

Darrion Gray

I started as a writer in college where I eventually became the sports editor of the TSU Herald. Saints or not, I root for any team from Louisiana. Yeah, very stereotypical. I’m also the host of Locked On HBCU and a proud Texas Southern alumni. On any given Tuesday, you can find me in your local theater enjoying discount movie day. I spend most of my time, outside of sports, with family or with my headphones on listening music. Life is a movie but don’t forget about the soundtrack. You can follow me at @southexclusives on Twitter.

Crissy Froyd

I am a sports reporter of roughly nine years who graduated from LSU in 2021. I spent time at USA Today SMG, NBC Sports, The Draft Network and the Fan Nation network on Sports Illustrated. I specialize in quarterback analysis and was mentored by Mike Leach in player evaluation. I nearly reduced my role in the media at one point in my career as I am the first female to ever become certified in the Air Raid offense and have received some small-school potential coaching opportunities. You can follow me at @crissy_froyd on Twitter.

Dylan Sanders

I am entering my last semester at LSU where I have been working towards a career in sports journalism, having held a couple of jobs in the industry over the last five years or so. I worked for the student newspaper at LSU, the Reveille, and now work covering LSU Tigers sports for the 247Sports website Geaux247 while also covering the Saints here at Saints Wire. You can follow me on Twitter @DillySanders.

Where would the top remaining offensive free agents fit on Saints’ depth chart?

Maddy Hudak

I am a sports writer, host of the Before the Whistle podcast, and sideline reporter for Tulane University, where I am an alum with a degree in psychology. I hold a Master of Legal Studies and entered the sports media industry three years ago after working in those fields. I am a student at the Scouting Academy and specialize in secondary analysis drawing on my background in soccer to draw parallels to defensive back traits. I enjoy covering the human element of sports most, and my role on the sideline at Tulane has shown me how life lessons can transcend sports. You can find me on Twitter at @MaddyHudak_94.

John Sigler

I’ve covered the Saints since 2013 for outlets including FanSided and SB Nation, but I’ve taken point here at Saints Wire since 2018 as managing editor. The team-building aspect of the game appeals to me — studying how teams use salary cap resources and draft picks and what they value in looking for talent. But at the end of the day it’s all about what happens on the field, and seeing this team go out and compete each week in the fall is a privilege I don’t take lightly. You can keep up with me on Twitter at @john_siglerr.

