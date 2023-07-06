Partly sunny skies, brief afternoon shower or thunderstorm for the Hudson Valley Friday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Friday will consist of partly sunny skies with spotty shower of brief thunderstorm in the afternoon.

NEXT : Temperatures come down a few degrees over the next few days with a spotty shower/storm chance Friday and Saturday before a chance of more significant wet weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild and muggy with lows around 71 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty shower or brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout. Highs around 86 degrees. Lows near 71 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 87 degrees. Lows around 70 degrees. SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 84 degrees. Lows around 69 degrees. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs around 80 degrees. Lows near 68 degrees. TUESDAY: A few early morning showers. Then, sun and clouds with highs around 83 degrees. Lows near 67 degrees. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 86 degrees. Lows around 66 degrees.