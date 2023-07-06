Open in App
News 12

Partly sunny skies, brief afternoon shower or thunderstorm for the Hudson Valley Friday

By News 12 Staff,

1 day ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Friday will consist of partly sunny skies with spotty shower of brief thunderstorm in the afternoon.

NEXT : Temperatures come down a few degrees over the next few days with a spotty shower/storm chance Friday and Saturday before a chance of more significant wet weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild and muggy with lows around 71 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4193Kb_0nIHlZdN00

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty shower or brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout. Highs around 86 degrees. Lows near 71 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWNFG_0nIHlZdN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNplh_0nIHlZdN00

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 87 degrees. Lows around 70 degrees.  SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 84 degrees. Lows around 69 degrees.  MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs around 80 degrees. Lows near 68 degrees.  TUESDAY: A few early morning showers. Then, sun and clouds with highs around 83 degrees. Lows near 67 degrees.  WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 86 degrees. Lows around 66 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWena_0nIHlZdN00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yorktown supervisor: Residents can expect garbage pickup today following recent disruptions
Yorktown, NY2 hours ago
Ramapo officials: Saddle River Pool closed due to costly repairs, low number of lifeguards
Ramapo, NY1 day ago
More black bear sightings in Central New York alarming residents, wildlife officials
Ilion, NY2 days ago
Shoppers take advantage of Christmas Tree Shops closing
Orange, CT16 hours ago
Stunning Lower Hudson Valley’s Forgotten Garden Has Dark Past
New York City, NY2 days ago
Positively NJ: Meet Wharton State Forest Superintendent Chris Ford
Wharton, NJ14 hours ago
Board approves Yorktown's first boutique hotel
Yorktown, NY1 day ago
Closure of Christmas Tree Shops prompts big sales. Here's what to know
Danbury, CT22 hours ago
5 New Jersey residents killed in fiery small plane crash at South Carolina beach resort
North Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Mount Vernon officials: DPW worker shot on the job Friday
Mount Vernon, NY20 hours ago
Police: Wood-Ridge man drowns after falling into his above ground pool
Wood-ridge, NJ1 day ago
Authorities: Firefighter injured responding to fire at 3 Hillcrest businesses
Ramapo, NY2 hours ago
2 Connecticut ice cream shops named on Yelp’s top 100 list
Oxford, CT19 hours ago
Haverstraw man dead, another injured in Orange County crash
Haverstraw, NY1 day ago
Yorktown supervisor: Garbage hauler could be fined soon if it doesn't resolve trash disruption
Yorktown, NY17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy