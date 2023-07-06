Hoboken Fire Department Inks Shared Service Agreement With Paramus

HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken officials have inked a shared service agreement between the Hoboken Fire Department and the Borough of Paramus for vehicle maintenance and repair until December 31 of this year.

The Hoboken City Council approved a resolution authorizing the agreement at its June 21 meeting.

According to the resolution, the Borough of Paramus will provide vehicle maintenance and repair services to vehicles owned by the Hoboken Fire Department for the 2023 calendar year.

The agreement automatically renews for a consecutive period of one year unless terminated by either party with at least 30 days prior written notice to the end of the yearly term or 90 days in advance of the end date.

The resolution states that the Paramus’s Department of Public Works, Mechanical Maintenance Division, will provide labor, maintenance, and services on vehicles at a rate of $85 per hour during normal business hours. Emergency call out after hours will cost a rate of $125.

Per the agreement, parts will be purchased from local vendors under State Contract when available. Hourly labor rate will apply for tire change overs performed by Paramus.

Outside and body repairs will be performed by State Contract vendors when available, according to the agreement. An additional charge not to exceed 15 percent of the repairs may be added to cover any expenses incurred by Paramus, including travel time, fuel, etcetera.

The agreement states that the average labor time for a complete preventative maintenance, including a comprehensive check list, is two hours for motorcycles, three hours for motor vehicles, six hours for trucks, and eight hours for fire apparatus and or ambulances. A quick lube service is available for a $50 flat fee for most automobiles excluding trucks and diesel engines, which includes up to seven quarts of standard engine oil, oil filter, and a 12-point checklist.

Additional charges may be incurred for any additional parts of service that might be needed, according to the agreement. Unscheduled repairs will be billed on an hourly basis plus parts and materials.

The agreement states that a 15 percent administrative fee will be added to not exceed $200 to all repair orders to cover the costs of faxes, postage, billing, copies, etcetera. Paramus will bill Hoboken on a monthly basis for all maintenance and repairs performed and payment must be made within 30 days of the receipt of the monthly invoice.

CDL drivers from Paramus may be available to pick up and return vehicles. According to the agreement, hourly rates will apply for this service.

Hoboken will give reasonable notice for scheduling maintenance and repairs, under the agreement. In the event of an emergency causing delay in the maintenance and repair of vehicles in its possession, Paramus will make efforts to complete the maintenance and repair within a reasonable time after the emergency.

If Paramus is unable to perform maintenance and repair of the vehicles, accommodations will be made to have the work completed by an outside agency. According to the agreement, outside repairs are prohibited without first obtaining approval from Hoboken.

Hoboken is one of a number of other municipalities sharing this service with Paramus. In Hudson County, West New York, East Newark, and Harrison have also inked shared services agreements for the mechanic service in Paramus.



