Open in App
Guitar World Magazine

The world’s most expensive guitar pick? A Kurt Cobain-signed plectrum, thought to have tracked the Nevermind demos, has sold at auction for over $14,000

By Matt Parker,

20 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ5 hours ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA18 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Opinion: Denver homeless people living in storage units
Denver, CO3 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 days ago
Female Shoplifters Beat Worker on Lower East Side
Manhattan, NY9 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy