Open in App
NEWStalk 870

Richland PD Reports Crime Rates Down 40 Percent Since 2022

By John McKay,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More Information Released in Kennewick Reata Road Death
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Moses Lake Radio Thieves Likely to Face Federal Charges
Moses Lake, WA2 days ago
Toppenish Man Gets 8 Years for Double-Fatal DUI Crash
Toppenish, WA2 days ago
Multiple Police Converge on Tri-Cities Preschool…for Cookies
Kennewick, WA21 hours ago
Clothing Dispute Leads to Shooting Near Othello
Othello, WA4 days ago
Missing Man Believed to be in Columbia River North of Vantage
Vantage, WA2 days ago
Drug Operation Bust Lands Man in Franklin County Jail
Othello, WA7 days ago
Coffee with a Cop This Wednesday: Get to Know Your Pasco Police
Pasco, WA3 days ago
Inslee to Visit Coyote Ridge, Plans to Reduce Solitary Confinement
Connell, WA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy