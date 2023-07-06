Maplewood Police Officers Promoted at Township Committee Meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Officers Da’Shawn Lawson, Sean Gearren and Jason Zuhowsky were promoted at the Maplewood township committee meeting on Wednesday, July 5. Through resolutions 225, 226 and 227-23, Lawson, Gearren and Zuhowsky were each promoted to the positions of Captain, Lieutenant and Sergeant, respectively.

“I would just like to thank everyone, but I would be remised if I did not give thanks to the creator first,” Lawson said during his speech. “To my beautiful wife, thank you for your support and patience. To my son, who is my inspiration and the reason that I am here; you are my rock. In the words of Althea Gibson, no matter what you accomplishes you make, someone helped you; I

appreciate all of you.”

Officer Gearren thanked his family and spoke about his role in bringing the department into the new age during his speech.

“I would like to thank my mother first and foremost, who has been my biggest supporter, my wife and my daughter who have helped along the way,” Gearren said during his speech. “I want to thank the administration for all of their support. I would like to thank my captain, who was my Lieutenant, for all of the wisdom and support that he gave over these last three years. I want to thank the town council for believing in me, I look forward to serving with each and every one of you and bringing the department into the future.”

Officer Zuhowsky looked forward to his work in the future for the department during his speech. “First and foremost, I would like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ, for without him I would be nothing,” Zuhowsky said. “I want to thank everyone for coming here, I want to thank this town for giving me this opportunity, helping me to do my best and make this a better place. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you, Chief, Deputy Chief and the entire administration, thank you so much.”

Mayor Dean Dafis noted this amazing moment for the township and expressed his feelings of fulfillment in seeing the emotions from each officer during their speeches. “These are very beautiful and moving moments,” Dafis said. “We want to see this from our

police department, we want to see human emotions because that it what it is all about. We are so proud of our department through and through, every man and woman that works in this department, we are so proud of you.”

Following Mayor Dafis’s comments, Chief of Police Albert Sally made a few remarks. He thanked all the officers who were present for the ceremony and acknowledged the fact that many had studied for and taken the tests for the various positions and didn’t become the one selected for the promotion.

Sally noted that there is more involved in the selection process than just the test score. It’s to a large part how they perform when not officially being watched, but are out doing their jobs and doing them well.

“Simply stated, these guys were doing things not because it was seen, or the popular thing to do. They did it because it was their job. And they wanted to help the community………So, that’s the kind of people we’re looking for, for the next promotion. Again, Congratulations to everybody and to their families as well,” said Chief Sally.

Dafis told the police and their guests they were welcome to stay or get on their way to the celebratory party awaiting them, and off they went, and the meeting continued.



