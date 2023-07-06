Open in App
Daily Voice

Second Teen Dies A Week After Violent Windham County Crash Kills 15-Year-Old Girl

By Kathy Reakes,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2NNR_0nIGwfnt00
The area of the fatal crash is outlined in red. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The crash took place around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, June 25 in Windham County on Allen Hill Road near Route 205 in the small town of Brooklyn.

On Thursday, July 6, Connecticut State Police confirmed that a second passenger, 17-year-old Bryce Burditt, who attended Plainfield High School had died from his injuries.

The crash, which occurred when a 2004 Toyota Prius, with five occupants, slammed into a tree before going down an embankment, also killed passenger Chanelle Edwards, of Griswold, state police said.

Police said the passengers ranged in age from 15 to 21.

Plainfield High School said counselors and social workers will be at the school on Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7 for students who need support.

The crash remains under investigation.

