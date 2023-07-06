Open in App
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2jLp_0nIGuRT100

The Seattle Mariners (42-43) begin a 4-game series against the Houston Astros (49-38) on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s lines around the Mariners vs. Astros odds and make our expert MLB picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: Mariners lead 2-1

The Mariners were blanked by the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Wednesday, snapping a 4-game winning streak. Seattle is 8 games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

On Wednesday, the Astros defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-4, extending their winning streak to 4 games. Houston is 8-2 in its last 10 contests and is only 2 games back of the Rangers atop the division.

The Astros are expected to call up RHP Ronel Blanco to start Thursday’s series opener.

Mariners at Astros projected starters

RHP George Kirby vs. RHP Ronel Blanco

Kirby (7-7, 3.21 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.04 WHIP, 0.8 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 in 101 innings.

  • Has pitched at least 6 innings in 13 of his 16 starts
  • Has walked 1 or fewer batters in 38 of his 41 career starts

Blanco (2-0, 4.73 ERA) makes his 6th start. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 5.0 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 in 40 innings.

  • Has allowed multiple runs and walks in each of his 5 starts
  • Has surrendered 2 HRs in 4 of his 5 starts

Mariners at Astros odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:18 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mariners -115 (bet $115 to win $100 | Astros -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Mariners -1.5 (+140) | Astros +1.5 (-165)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Mariners at Astros picks and predictions

Prediction

Astros 4, Mariners 3

Even with Kirby on the mound for the Mariners, I’ll side with the ASTROS (-105) at home. The Mariners are 14-37 in the last 51 road meetings against the Astros and 21-52 in the last 73 meetings overall.

Houston is also 42-19 in its last 61 games against a team with a losing record.

The Astros should win Thursday’s divisional matchup outright, so I’ll PASS on their run line at the current odds (-165).

UNDER 8.5 (-120) is the play in this contest despite the Astros swinging a hot bat and Blanco consistently giving up runs. Houston is 3-1-1 in their last 5 games overall and in its last 5 games against teams in the AL West.

