Browns add more secondary depth before training camp begins

By Cory Kinnan,

20 days ago
Another day, another defensive back for the Cleveland Browns. As they get set to report to training camp in just 16 days, the Browns have added another cornerback to their 90-man roster, signing free agent Thakarius Keyes (reported by Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot).

Keyes, a Tulane prospect, was a seventh round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft but lasted just one season there. He has since bounced around the NFL as the Browns make the eighth team Keyes has played for entering just his fourth season.

Looking like nothing more than a camp body in a deep cornerback room, the Browns continue to churn their 90-man roster.

