Browns waive 2022 NFL draft seventh rounder with an injury designation

By Cory Kinnan,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cy7Hi_0nIGDtWO00

The Cleveland Browns have made a roster move to make room for the newest cornerback to their roster in Thakarius Keyes. Waived with an injury designation, 2022 NFL draft seventh round pick Dawson Deaton will now look for a new home.

Deaton missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. Facing an uphill climb to make the roster this summer anyway, it seems as though Deaton’s recovery has put a damper on his ability to even compete in training camp.

The Browns still sit with Ethan Pocic, Nick Harris, and Luke Wypler as the remaining centers on their roster.

