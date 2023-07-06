Ice-T Claps Back at Haters, Defends Wife Coco Austin’s Revealing Bikini Photo: ‘Weirdo S–t’

“They’re like, on me,” Coco told Page Six in October 2022 about mom-shamers. “But the thing is, everybody’s a hypocrite I feel because they do certain weird things in their house.”
The California native went on to admit that she doesn’t understand why her parenting choices receive so many negative responses. “I don’t think that bathing my daughter in the sink is weird. If I have a huge-ass sink, why not? It’s just easier for me,” Coco said, pointing out certain decisions she’s been criticized for. “And if I have to carry her everywhere and it’s just easier to bring a stroller, why not? She’s petite, she’s super small, and it’s easier.”
“I don’t understand. Why go after me over something so stupid? It’s a stroller. It’s our baby in a sink,” she continued. “Like, come on people, next thing you’re going to say, ‘Oh, you’re kissing her wrong,’ you know?”
They haven’t let the backlash stop them from sharing their other unique parenting decisions. In May, the Law & Order: SVU star revealed that Chanel, 7, still sleeps in the same bed as her parents.
“I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us,” Ice-T explained while appearing on “That Moment with Daymond John” podcast on May 9. “I’m so much more connected to her than my other kids. But it’s been a beautiful thing.”
In addition to Chanel, the “I Ain’t New Ta This” musician shares daughter Letesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr. with previous partners.
