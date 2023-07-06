Britney Spears Allegedly Slapped By San Antonio Spurs Player Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard

Britney Spears was allegedly slapped by San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama‘s security guard.

The ​alleged incident took place at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, when Britney, 41, and Victor, 19, crossed paths.

“[Spears] saw [Wembanyama] and walked up to tap him on the back to ask for a photo,” an insider told Us Weekly. “His security was being mobbed with fans and he turned around trying to push [Spears] off and hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses.”

The NBA player’s head of security then “went over to [Spears] and apologized and their security teams chatted for a while.” The source added that “a police report was filed by Britney’s team.”

The “Toxic” singer was at the restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two friends.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 6, Britney called the situation “super embarrassing” before claiming that she has yet to receive a public apology.

“Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support,” the songstress wrote. “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. … I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. it was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder. … His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

She continued, “I get swarmed by people all the time. I fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Reps for Spears and Wembanyama didn’t immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news. The outlet confirmed on Thursday, July 6, that Damian Smith, the director of team security for the Spurs, is listed as the person who hit Britney during the altercation.

A source told the outlet that authorities are handling the incident as a criminal investigation and the case will likely be referred to the D.A. However, that does not mean criminal charges will be filed against Smith.

Just hours before the incident, Spears took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing in a white crop top and hot pink bikini bottoms.

“My hair is horrible,” she wrote alongside the video. “I just had to sweat it’s been such a long time!!!”

The Mississippi native is no stranger to drama and made headlines in February when she slammed claims that her inner circle was holding an intervention over concerns about her wellbeing.

Shutterstock (2)

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well!!!”

Spears issued the statement just hours after TMZ reported that her family and friends planned an intervention over problems that stem from her “mental health and substance abuse.” The outlet also alleged that a source who is “in regular contact” with the Crossroads actress was worried that “she’s gonna die.”

Several sources told the outlet that her circle was “alarmed by her erratic, volatile behavior” and that Spears was “flying off the handle.” After claiming that she is on “meds that hype her up” but none that “stabilize her,” TMZ reported that her manager rented a house in Los Angeles to hold an intervention with Asghari, 29, an interventionist and doctors.