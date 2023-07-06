Thursday's Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended minor league free agent pitcher Welington Santana 56 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of joint minor league drug prevention and treatment program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Chris Vallimont to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Jorge Alfaro on a one-year contract. Designated C Caleb Hamilton for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Lambert and Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Charlotte on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Cal Quantrill on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Morris from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Ronel Blanco and INF David Hensley from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Claimed LHP Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from Detroit and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Delvi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Chad Smith outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL). Designated LHP Tommy Milone for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Joe Barlow to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Tony Santillan from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ricky Karcher for assignment. Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Nick Robertson and LHP Alex Vesia from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Yency Almonte on the paternity list. Placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 15-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Justin Wilson to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Ke"Bryan Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Leahy from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Mauricio Llovera from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Keaton Winn to Sacramento. Designated OF Dalton Guthrie for assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Noah Cole and William Shea and LHP Joe LaFiora.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Chris Cepeda.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Daniel Fregio.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Seth Lundy and F Miles Norris to two-way contracts.
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Oshae Brisset and G Jordan Walsh.
BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Cameron Johnson.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed G LaMelo Ball to a rookie scale contract extension.
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Marko Simonovic.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Caris LeVert. Signed F Georges Niang and G Ty Jerome. Acquired G Max Strus from Miami in exchange for draft considerations.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired F Richaun Holmes from Sacramento.
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed Gs Jalen Pickett and F Hunter Tyson. Signed G Julian Strawther to a rookie scale contract. Signed F Justin Holiday.
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G/F Joe Harris and 2027 and 2029 second-round draft picks from Brooklyn in exchange for cash considerations. Acquired G Monte Morris from Washington.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired G Chris Paul from Washington in exchange for Gs Ryan Rollins and Jordan Poole, F Patrick Baldwin Jr. and draft considerations. Signed G Cory Joseph and F Trayce Jackson-Davis.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Patty Mills and draft considerations from Brooklyn in exchange for draft considerations. Signed C Jock Landale.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Bruce Brown. Re-signed G Tyrese Haliburton to a rookie scale contract extension..
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Mason Plumlee. Re-signed G Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Gabe Vincent, Fs Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and C Jaxson Hayes. Re-signed G Austin Reaves and F Rui Hachimura.
MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Kevin Love.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton and C Brook Lopez. Signed G Malik Beasley. Signed C Robin Lopez.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Cody Zeller. Re-signed Fs Herbert Jones and E.J. Liddell.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Davis Bertans from Dallas. Acquired G Victor Oladipo and draft considerations from Miami.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Eric Gordon.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Acquired G Chris Duarte from Indiana in exchange for draft considerations.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Julian Champagnie. Acquired Fs Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman from Cleveland in exchange for draft considerations.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Jalen McDaniels and re-signed C Jakob Poeltl.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thakarius Keyes to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Brandon Aubrey.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed Cs Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Tanner Molendyk and F Kalan Lind to three-year, entry-level contracts.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS —Placed LW Andy Andreoff on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Zack McEwen to a three-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed LW Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed LW Andrew Cristall to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Joey Cipollone.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Adam Goodsir.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Nashville D Walker Zimmerman an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a July 1 match against D.C. United. Fined Houston D Micael an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a July 1 match against Seattle. Fined Orlando City M Wilder Cartagena an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during a July 4 match against Toronto. Fined Toronto M Federico Bernardeschi an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during July 4 match against Orlando City.
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Tristan Muyumbato to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed M Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Drew Baiera to a four-year homegrown contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the departure of goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen. Promoted Jeremy Proud to goalkeeper coach.
SPORTING KC — Signed M Felipe Gutierrez, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,
National Women's Soccer League
GOTHAM FC — Signed M Maitane Lopez to a two-year contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Mariana Larroquette to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Annaig Butel to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
DARTMOUTH — Named Aashon Larking defensive secondary football coach.
N. MICHIGAN — Named Luke Mattson men's basketball assistant coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jaelynn Murray women's basketball assistant director for video and recruiting operations.
