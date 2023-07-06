Thursday's Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended minor league free agent pitcher Welington Santana 56 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of joint minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Chris Vallimont to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Jorge Alfaro on a one-year contract. Designated C Caleb Hamilton for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Lambert and Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Charlotte on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Cal Quantrill on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Morris from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Ronel Blanco and INF David Hensley from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Claimed LHP Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from Detroit and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Delvi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Chad Smith outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL). Designated LHP Tommy Milone for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Joe Barlow to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Tony Santillan from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ricky Karcher for assignment. Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Nick Robertson and LHP Alex Vesia from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Yency Almonte on the paternity list. Placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 15-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Justin Wilson to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Ke"Bryan Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Leahy from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Mauricio Llovera from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Keaton Winn to Sacramento. Designated OF Dalton Guthrie for assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Noah Cole and William Shea and LHP Joe LaFiora.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Chris Cepeda.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Daniel Fregio.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Seth Lundy and F Miles Norris to two-way contracts.

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Oshae Brisset and G Jordan Walsh.

BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Cameron Johnson.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed G LaMelo Ball to a rookie scale contract extension.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Marko Simonovic.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Caris LeVert. Signed F Georges Niang and G Ty Jerome. Acquired G Max Strus from Miami in exchange for draft considerations.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired F Richaun Holmes from Sacramento.

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed Gs Jalen Pickett and F Hunter Tyson. Signed G Julian Strawther to a rookie scale contract. Signed F Justin Holiday.

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G/F Joe Harris and 2027 and 2029 second-round draft picks from Brooklyn in exchange for cash considerations. Acquired G Monte Morris from Washington.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired G Chris Paul from Washington in exchange for Gs Ryan Rollins and Jordan Poole, F Patrick Baldwin Jr. and draft considerations. Signed G Cory Joseph and F Trayce Jackson-Davis.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Patty Mills and draft considerations from Brooklyn in exchange for draft considerations. Signed C Jock Landale.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Bruce Brown. Re-signed G Tyrese Haliburton to a rookie scale contract extension..

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Mason Plumlee. Re-signed G Russell Westbrook.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Gabe Vincent, Fs Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and C Jaxson Hayes. Re-signed G Austin Reaves and F Rui Hachimura.

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Kevin Love.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton and C Brook Lopez. Signed G Malik Beasley. Signed C Robin Lopez.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Cody Zeller. Re-signed Fs Herbert Jones and E.J. Liddell.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Davis Bertans from Dallas. Acquired G Victor Oladipo and draft considerations from Miami.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Eric Gordon.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Acquired G Chris Duarte from Indiana in exchange for draft considerations.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Julian Champagnie. Acquired Fs Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman from Cleveland in exchange for draft considerations.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Jalen McDaniels and re-signed C Jakob Poeltl.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thakarius Keyes to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Brandon Aubrey.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed Cs Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Tanner Molendyk and F Kalan Lind to three-year, entry-level contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS —Placed LW Andy Andreoff on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Zack McEwen to a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed LW Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed LW Andrew Cristall to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Joey Cipollone.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Adam Goodsir.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Nashville D Walker Zimmerman an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a July 1 match against D.C. United. Fined Houston D Micael an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a July 1 match against Seattle. Fined Orlando City M Wilder Cartagena an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during a July 4 match against Toronto. Fined Toronto M Federico Bernardeschi an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during July 4 match against Orlando City.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Tristan Muyumbato to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed M Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Drew Baiera to a four-year homegrown contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the departure of goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen. Promoted Jeremy Proud to goalkeeper coach.

SPORTING KC — Signed M Felipe Gutierrez, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,

National Women's Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Signed M Maitane Lopez to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Mariana Larroquette to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Annaig Butel to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

DARTMOUTH — Named Aashon Larking defensive secondary football coach.

N. MICHIGAN — Named Luke Mattson men's basketball assistant coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jaelynn Murray women's basketball assistant director for video and recruiting operations.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .