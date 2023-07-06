Star Wars and Marvel Villainous board games slashed by up to 45% ahead of Prime Day

Crucially, both are worthy twists on the original Villainous (which still sits on our list of the best board games ). If you're familiar with the Disney equivalent, they'll provide an energizing change of pace; they both add something new to the formula with which to shake things up, like the ability to invade each others' worlds.
Of the two Disney Villainous spin-offs, this one would have to be our favorite. As we said in our Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side review , it "reinvigorates the franchise with intelligent additions all-round. While it's not as beginner-friendly as a result, the strategy gameplay on offer here is superb." A lot of that comes down to the vehicles it adds to the formula, and these act as bonus spaces with special actions that can royally screw your plans.
Buy it if: ★ You enjoy thoughtful strategy games ★ You like Villainous but want a change ★ You're a big Star Wars fan
Don't buy it if: ★ You don't like complicated games ★ You want something quick and easy
This version of Villainous was the first of the spin-offs, and it totally changed the game with the ability to invade each others' boards. Like we mentioned in our Marvel Villainous review , it's "an engrossing addition to the Villainous franchise that's tricky to learn but worth the effort."
Buy it if: ★ You like complex strategy games ★ You enjoy Villainous but want a change ★ You love Marvel characters
Don't buy it if: ★ You don't like complicated games ★ You want something quick and easy
