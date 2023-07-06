Thousands expected for this year’s Summer Cinema in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Summer Cinemas under the stars returns to the County Courthouse Sunken Garden with an intergalactic lineup.

"It’s cool to watch a movie outside especially after the sunsets … the movie is ending and you get to watch it under the stars it’s pretty nice," said movie goer Justin Chou.

Presented by the UCSB Arts & Lectures, this free summer tradition has move goers ready to go.

"I’m excited to watch Nope with a bunch of my friends who are really scared of aliens," said movie goer Paige Sandstrom.

Organizers say enjoying the films under the stars allows the community to connect with one another in a memorable space.

"It gets really packed. People can start setting up their blankets around noon and they do so if you want you know right in front of the screen get here as early as you can set up your your spot," said director of public lectures and special initiatives Kaitlin O'Hara of UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Organizers are projecting thousands to attend this year’s summer cinema.

"The entire garden will be full of people you know you’ll bring your picnics people bring their friends, their dogs all these things and it’s just like a great community party," said O'Hara.

"Oh, I’m always so stoked to get my blanket down and find the best spot with my friends and choose like what we’re going to eat that night and it’s like a really fun yearly thing I do with my friends," said Sandstrom.

This year’s movie lineup includes Alien, Mars Attacks, Star Trek and more.

"My hope is to have a great time in the summer … watching the movies," said Chou.

Summer cinemas kicks off on Friday, Jul. 7 at Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara.



