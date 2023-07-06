Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor, just in time for National Ice Cream Month

BRENHAM (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month by releasing a brand new flavor.

Blue Bell

Monster Cookie Dough ice cream is now available in stores for a limited time in half gallon and pint sizes.

The new flavor consists of vanilla ice cream and has hints of brown sugar. It's loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

"If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces," said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. "And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie."

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.