Mercy House Invites Newark Residents to Free Party

NEWARK, NJ — The Mercy House is giving back to the people it serves in this city by hosting a five-year anniversary celebration on Friday at its Clinton Avenue center.

The free celebration will feature music, games, children’s crafts, giveaways, ice cream, popcorn and other refreshments. It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 620 Clinton Ave. in Newark’s Clinton Hill section.

“Five years is a wonderful milestone. We want to acknowledge all the good we’ve accomplished in Newark,” said Cheryl A. Riley, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life director who supervises The Mercy House.

“We’ve helped a lot of people, grown our services, and built a good reputation in the city. If someone is in need, they will visit or call The Mercy House (and) know we’ll assist them,” said Riley, recently honored by the Newark Police Department for her community efforts.

On hand Friday will be staff from Several Sources Shelters, a nonprofit that provides shelter and help for young mothers and their babies. They will provide free sonograms, prenatal health information and counseling to pregnant women.

The Mercy House in Newark opened in June 2018. It has served thousands of people over the past five years, including roughly 7,800 people in 2022. That is twice the number served before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Archdiocese.

Today, The Mercy House of Newark and its sister site in Jersey City — opened in December 2022 — each help an average of 200 people every week. More than half of that number are immigrants, so The Mercy Houses rely on volunteer translators who speak French, French Creole, Igbo, Jamaican Patois, and Spanish.

The Mercy House provides nonperishable food, clothes, baby supplies, furniture, health care referrals, and helps find work and housing to anyone in need. It also helps people obtain valid government identification and rental assistance up to $1,000.

“People come to us, literally after just arriving in New Jersey (with) nothing. We see children with no shoes and migrants who need seasonal clothes because their countries of origin don’t have weather like ours,” Riley said.

“We recently had a woman come in who couldn’t afford a haircut, so we made sure she got one. We don’t turn anyone away,” Riley added.

As a Catholic organization, The Mercy House offers spiritual assistance, offering the Catholic rite of baptism and providing attire for a child’s first Holy Communion. Visitors are also invited to attend The Mercy House’s healing ministries.

Moving forward, Riley and her staff hope to open satellite Mercy Houses in Bergen and Union counties in addition to finding a volunteer translator who can speak Arabic.

They also welcome more donations and volunteers to help the growing number of people in need

Due to an overwhelming demand in Newark and Jersey City, The Mercy House welcomes financial contributions and donations of nonperishable food, clothing, dry goods and many other household essentials.

The Mercy House of Newark is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in donating or volunteering should contact Cheryl A. Riley at cheryl.riley@rcan.org. To learn more about The Mercy Houses of Newark and Jersey City, visit its website.



