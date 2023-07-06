Man Installs Cool Corner Lamp That Looks Like a City Lit From Within

Have you ever gazed at a city's skyline and imagined how it would appear if you could witness the lights emanating from within?

The good news is that now you can! A man has installed a corner lamp that replicates the same effect of viewing a city illuminated from within.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you're unfamiliar with working with drywall , don't worry! There are numerous helpful hacks and tutorials available for making small cutouts like this. One option is to use a router to create the hole and then cover the edges with tape to avoid any cracking.

If you don't have access to a router , a dremel tool (or similar cutting tool) will work just as well. If those tools aren't available, you could also use a jigsaw or another saw. The wiring on the lamp appears to be fairly simple, but if you don't feel confident in your skills, it's always a good idea to hire a professional.

Another option to achieve the same effect is to use the candlelight version of one of these lamps. You can find a wide variety of them online.

Alternatively, if you're feeling adventurous and don't want to spend any money, you could try using mirrors or other materials to diffuse the light and reflect it around the room in different directions.

If you're looking for a cool, unique lamp, this one is it. It's not hard to make, and it doesn't take much time or money. All you need are some basic tools and supplies and a little imagination!

Follow us on Google News , subscribe to get Home & Garden news to your inbox and share your latest project for a chance to be featured!