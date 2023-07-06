Open in App
Dengarden

Creative Painting Hack Is Perfect To Hide Kitchen Items but Also Adds a Vibe

By Isabell Rivera,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvGgF_0nIFgh0000

Nothing is more fun than having secret rooms or compartments in your home . Whether that's by having a safe behind a painting, a hidden key cabinet for keys , a secret room to hide from family , or a secret pull-out bar , having secrets is always a bit of a thrill, am I right?

TikToker @murlady thinks so as well, as she added a secret compartment to her kitchen to make more space on her fridge. Let's check it out!

@murlady

Replying to @Jessica Haga one minute on the hidden spice rack! #diy

♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot

It's perfect!

And the best part is that it is super easy to install. Our TikToker here got all her items from Amazon, except the hinges and 1x1-inch square dowels, which are from Home Depot. You'll also need a drill, screws, and a level.

To get started, select a painting that is the right size and style for your kitchen decor. The canvas print used here is from Wall26 on Amazon and is 24x36; it's also a deeper canvas, which is perfect to hide things inside or behind it, as the width is 1.5 inches. By adding the 1x1-inch square dowels, she created enough space to place the magnetic spice holders with the magnetic board and a magnetic strip for the knives .

Once you've decided on the location of your secret wall art, mark where you want to mount the magnetic board and magnetic strip, and then mark where the square dowels need to go. Ensure everything is placed evenly and level.

After installing everything, you can then attach the hinges to the canvas and attach them to either the left or right dowel using screws, depending on which way you'd like to open the secret compartment.

Once the painting is in place, attach a magnetic strip to the dowel and canvas so it stays closed, and arrange your knives and spice jars as desired. Make sure they are secure and won't shift when you move the painting.

You could also add another square dowel below the knives to catch them, just in case.

I think this DIY project is easy enough for anyone.

Follow us on Google News , subscribe to get Home & Garden news to your inbox , and share your latest project for a chance to be featured!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ6 hours ago
Another Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson, AZ23 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
Douglas Walmart employee arrested for shoplifting ten times, then reportedly found in possession of meth during arrest
Douglas, GA22 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
Sullivan County Guides Residents on Summer Wildlife Safety
Kingsport, TN13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy