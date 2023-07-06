Creative Painting Hack Is Perfect To Hide Kitchen Items but Also Adds a Vibe

Nothing is more fun than having secret rooms or compartments in your home . Whether that's by having a safe behind a painting, a hidden key cabinet for keys , a secret room to hide from family , or a secret pull-out bar , having secrets is always a bit of a thrill, am I right?

TikToker @murlady thinks so as well, as she added a secret compartment to her kitchen to make more space on her fridge. Let's check it out!

It's perfect!

And the best part is that it is super easy to install. Our TikToker here got all her items from Amazon, except the hinges and 1x1-inch square dowels, which are from Home Depot. You'll also need a drill, screws, and a level.

To get started, select a painting that is the right size and style for your kitchen decor. The canvas print used here is from Wall26 on Amazon and is 24x36; it's also a deeper canvas, which is perfect to hide things inside or behind it, as the width is 1.5 inches. By adding the 1x1-inch square dowels, she created enough space to place the magnetic spice holders with the magnetic board and a magnetic strip for the knives .

Once you've decided on the location of your secret wall art, mark where you want to mount the magnetic board and magnetic strip, and then mark where the square dowels need to go. Ensure everything is placed evenly and level.

After installing everything, you can then attach the hinges to the canvas and attach them to either the left or right dowel using screws, depending on which way you'd like to open the secret compartment.

Once the painting is in place, attach a magnetic strip to the dowel and canvas so it stays closed, and arrange your knives and spice jars as desired. Make sure they are secure and won't shift when you move the painting.

You could also add another square dowel below the knives to catch them, just in case.

I think this DIY project is easy enough for anyone.

