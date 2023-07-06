Home Wrecker cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller

Home Wrecker is a South African thriller that's now streaming on Netflix .

For those not in the know, Home Wrecker is a movie that follows Tamara, a woman who ends up being tracked down by Kenzie, a former college friend.

Whilst their reunion looks friendly on the surface, things soon take a turn. Unbeknownst to Tamara, Kenzie has actually grown jealous of Tamara's seemingly perfect life in Johannesburg over the years. Tamara has a loving boyfriend who wants to marry her, she's got a beautiful home, a loving family and is on track to make partner at her law firm. Kenzie is comparatively down on her luck, and her dangerous jealousy has led her to commit to trying to step into her personal and professional life, whatever the cost.

Here's more info about the Home Wrecker cast.

Meet the Home Wrecker cast: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa as Tamara Oliphant

(Image credit: Netflix)

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is our protagonist, Tamara Oliphant. She's a motivated, successful member of Fisher & Associates and is initially happy to see her old friend from the University of Johannesburg walk through the door. If only she knew what trouble was brewing...

Where else have you seen Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa? Mlotshwa has also appeared in Blood Psalms, A Safe Bet and Slay.

Letoya Makhene-Pulumo as Kenzie Miyeni

(Image credit: Netflix)

Letoya Makhene-Pulumo plays Kenzie, the movie's titular "home wrecker" who is jealous of her old college mate's success. She transferred from her own office to start working at Tamara's law firm at the start of the movie where she begins to try to take over Tamara's life, beginning with putting herself forward for the same promotion that she's after.

Where else have you seen Letoya Makhene-Pulumo? Pulumo is known for her role in the South African soap opera, Generations: The Legacy.

Nay Maps as Clinton Nkozi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Actor, model, singer and entrepreneur Nay Maps plays Clinton, Tamara's supportive partner. At the start of the film, he proposes to her...something which Kenzie isn't exactly thrilled about, as she wants to make partner at her law firm first. Shockingly, he's also got personal history with Kenzie, as the pair used to be close before she moved to Durban.

Where else have you seen Nay Maps? He also starred in the 2021 romcom Little Big Mouth and appeared in Umkhokha and Muvhango .

Who else stars in Home Wrecker?

In addition to the above stars, Home Wrecker also features:

Craig Morris

Tsholofelo Mashishi

Nolo Phiri

Lumko Johnson

Sandile Makhoba

Huey Louw

Lucia Mthiyane

Sean Brebnor

Maki Mokhitli

Home Wrecker is now available to stream on Netflix.