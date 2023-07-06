Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 1 Omar Speights

By Tyler Nettuno,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr1Jg_0nIFRadc00

Going into the 2023 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Brian Kelly this season.

It’s time to take a look at another transfer in Omar Speights, a four-year starter at linebacker from Oregon State. Speights will likely come in as an immediate impact player after earning First Team All-Pac 12 honors from the coaches last season.

Omar Speights Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ht: 6-1

Wt: 235

247Sports Composite Ranking

Three Stars No. 4 in Oregon No. 30 Inside Linebacker

Class in 2022: Junior

Career Stats

Year G Total Solo TFL Sack FF PD INT

2019 (Oregon State) 12 71 42 7.5 3.5 00 2 1

2020 (Oregon State) 7 63 32 4.5 1 0 0 0

2021 (Oregon State) 13 87 34 5 0.5 0 1 2

2022 (Oregon State) 13 83 39 0 0 0 1 0

Depth Chart Overview

Speights burst onto the scene right away with the Beavers as a true freshman in 2019, starting six of 12 games while recording 7.5 tackles for loss and earning Freshman All-America honors. He went on to start the next 33 games over the following three seasons.

After leading the Beavers in tackles with 83 in 2022 and leading the team to a 10-win season, Speights was named a First Team All-Pac 12 selection by the coaches and was placed on the second team by the Associated Press.

He comes in likely to take over LSU’s starting middle linebacker spot. The Tigers saw some losses at linebacker this offseason in Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr., and Speights should easily slide into a starting role after four years at Oregon State.

Omar Speights’ Photo Gallery

