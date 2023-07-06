Specialized's legendary P-Series gets a massive overhaul

Specialized has given its long-standing P-Series dirt jump bike a massive update, expanding the range to four bikes and three new wheel sizes.

Specialized's P-Series has been a long-running stalwart in the dirt jump scene and one of the best dirt-jump bikes around in both its steel and alloy iterations. The latest update expands the P-Series range, bringing the P-series to more riders and more trails.

The new bikes are spread across four wheel sizes, from the 20in P1 for the youngest shredders and up to the 27.5in wheeled P4. A 27.5in wheel dirt jump bike is extremely unusual as 26in is still the most popular size for DJ and pump track riding. Specialized says they choose to offer a 27.5in version to better fit taller riders as well as add a little more versatility for those who want to also do some trail riding or want a more stable, faster rolling ride feel. Although the bikes are wheel size specific, Specialized says that the P3 and P4 frames will work with both 26in and 27.5in wheels, although geometry and tire clearance will be altered marginally.

All the frames are built using alloy and designed to run a 100mm fork, apart from the P1 which is fitted with an alloy fork that's geo corrected to 80mm of travel.

The frames feature a stiff 148mm rear end with 15mm of adjustment and to further the versatility all P.Series models include a derailleur hanger and are narrow/wide front chainring compatible with most 9, 10, and 11spd drivetrains. The 20in has been specifically specced with an HG freehub so it can be easily upgraded to gears, while the P.2, 3, and 4 use a single-speed specific rear hub.

Following the release of the Levo SL Kids e-MTB , Specialized has put some proper thought into the smallest P1 bikes, speccing 19mm OD handlebars, short-reach brake levers, and grips sized for smaller hands.

Pricing and availability

The P-Series starts at $650 / £750 / €800 for the P1, the P2 is priced at $1250 / £1100 / €1250, the P3 costs $2000 / £1400 / €1700 and the P4 will retail for $2100 / £1400 / €1700. If you want to build your own custom bike or are looking for a frame upgrade, the P3 and P4 framesets are priced at $700 / £550/ €900 and $700 / £750 / €900 respectively.

For more details, head over to Specialized.com to learn more.

Specialized P1

Frame: Specialized P1

Specialized P1 Fork: Specialized A1 Alloy

Specialized A1 Alloy Bar: Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm

Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm Saddle: Specialized P.series

Specialized P.series Brakes: Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 180mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor

Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 180mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor Crankset: Specialized P.series

Specialized P.series Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 20in

Specialized P.Series, 20in Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport, 20x2.1in

Specialized Kicker Sport, 20x2.1in Price: $650 / £750 / €800

Specialized P2

Frame: Specialized P2

Specialized P2 Fork: Manitou J-Unit Comp 24in

Manitou J-Unit Comp 24in Bar: Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm

Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm Saddle: Specialized P.series

Specialized P.series Brakes: Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 180mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor

Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 180mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor Crankset: Specialized P.series

Specialized P.series Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 24in

Specialized P.Series, 24in Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport, 2.1in

Specialized Kicker Sport, 2.1in Price: $1250 / £1100 / €1250

Specialized P3

Frame: Specialized P3

Specialized P3 Fork: Marzocchi Bomber DJ, 100mm

Marzocchi Bomber DJ, 100mm Bar: Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm

Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm Saddle: Specialized P.series

Specialized P.series Brakes: Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 160mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor

Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 160mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor Crankset: Specialized P.series

Specialized P.series Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 26in

Specialized P.Series, 26in Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport, 20x2.1in

Specialized Kicker Sport, 20x2.1in Price: $2000 / £1400 / €1700

Specialized P4

