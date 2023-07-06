Open in App
Specialized's legendary P-Series gets a massive overhaul

By Graham Cottingham,

8 days ago

Specialized has given its long-standing P-Series dirt jump bike a massive update, expanding the range to four bikes and three new wheel sizes.

Specialized's P-Series has been a long-running stalwart in the dirt jump scene and one of the best dirt-jump bikes around in both its steel and alloy iterations. The latest update expands the P-Series range, bringing the P-series to more riders and more trails.

The new bikes are spread across four wheel sizes, from the 20in P1 for the youngest shredders and up to the 27.5in wheeled P4. A 27.5in wheel dirt jump bike is extremely unusual as 26in is still the most popular size for DJ and pump track riding. Specialized says they choose to offer a 27.5in version to better fit taller riders as well as add a little more versatility for those who want to also do some trail riding or want a more stable, faster rolling ride feel. Although the bikes are wheel size specific, Specialized says that the P3 and P4 frames will work with both 26in and 27.5in wheels, although geometry and tire clearance will be altered marginally.

The P-Series has been a long-running stalwart in the dirt jump scene (Image credit: Specialized)

All the frames are built using alloy and designed to run a 100mm fork, apart from the P1 which is fitted with an alloy fork that's geo corrected to 80mm of travel.

The frames feature a stiff 148mm rear end with 15mm of adjustment and to further the versatility all P.Series models include a derailleur hanger and are narrow/wide front chainring compatible with most 9, 10, and 11spd drivetrains. The 20in has been specifically specced with an HG freehub so it can be easily upgraded to gears, while the P.2, 3, and 4 use a single-speed specific rear hub.

Following the release of the Levo SL Kids e-MTB , Specialized has put some proper thought into the smallest P1 bikes, speccing 19mm OD handlebars, short-reach brake levers, and grips sized for smaller hands.

Specialized's P-Series now comes in four wheels sizes (Image credit: Specialized)

Pricing and availability

The P-Series starts at $650 / £750 / €800 for the P1, the P2 is priced at $1250 / £1100 / €1250, the P3 costs $2000 / £1400 / €1700 and the P4 will retail for $2100 / £1400 / €1700. If you want to build your own custom bike or are looking for a frame upgrade, the P3 and P4 framesets are priced at $700 / £550/ €900 and $700 / £750 / €900 respectively.

For more details, head over to Specialized.com to learn more.

Specialized P1

(Image credit: Specialized)
  • Frame: Specialized P1
  • Fork: Specialized A1 Alloy
  • Bar: Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm
  • Saddle: Specialized P.series
  • Brakes: Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 180mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor
  • Crankset: Specialized P.series
  • Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 20in
  • Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport, 20x2.1in
  • Price: $650 / £750 / €800

Specialized P2

(Image credit: Specialized)
  • Frame: Specialized P2
  • Fork: Manitou J-Unit Comp 24in
  • Bar: Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm
  • Saddle: Specialized P.series
  • Brakes: Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 180mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor
  • Crankset: Specialized P.series
  • Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 24in
  • Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport, 2.1in
  • Price: $1250 / £1100 / €1250

Specialized P3

(Image credit: Specialized)
  • Frame: Specialized P3
  • Fork: Marzocchi Bomber DJ, 100mm
  • Bar: Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm
  • Saddle: Specialized P.series
  • Brakes: Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 160mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor
  • Crankset: Specialized P.series
  • Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 26in
  • Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport, 20x2.1in
  • Price: $2000 / £1400 / €1700

Specialized P4

(Image credit: Specialized)
  • Frame: Specialized P4
  • Fork: Marzocchi Bomber DJ, 100mm
  • Bar: Specialized P.Series MTB Dirt, 750mm
  • Saddle: Specialized P.series
  • Brakes: Radius CX7, Mechanical Disc, 180mm Rotor, Sram Level T, Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotor
  • Crankset: Specialized P.series
  • Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 27.5in
  • Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport, 20x2.1in
  • Price: $2100 / £1400 / €1700
