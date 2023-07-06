Open in App
Odyssey Sims comes full circle with WNBA's Dallas Wings. Ex-Baylor star can't stop smiling about it

20 days ago
FILE - Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims works against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Seven years ago, Odyssey Sims was the hometown girl and co-star of the Dallas Wings, helping introduce the WNBA to a new Texas market. Five teams and the birth of a child later, Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, right, hugs former college teammate Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims after a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

